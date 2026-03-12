Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Take On Magic On March 12

Coulibaly totaled 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his most recent action, a 150-129 loss to the Heat on March 10. Coulibaly is averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 113.8 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.