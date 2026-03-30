Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Square Off Against Lakers On March 30

In his most recent action, a 123-88 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 29, Coulibaly tallied four points. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.9 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

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