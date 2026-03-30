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Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Square Off Against Lakers On March 30

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 30. Coulibaly's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 123-88 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 29, Coulibaly tallied four points. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.9 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

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