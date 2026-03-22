Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Take On Knicks On March 22

In his last appearance, a 132-111 loss to the Thunder on March 21, Coulibaly put up 21 points, four assists and two blocks. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.3 points per game.

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