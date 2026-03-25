Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Square Off Against Jazz On March 25

Coulibaly had 13 points, three steals and two blocks in his last action, a 145-113 loss to the Knicks on March 22. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.1 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

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