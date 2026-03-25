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Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Square Off Against Jazz On March 25

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 25. Coulibaly's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Coulibaly had 13 points, three steals and two blocks in his last action, a 145-113 loss to the Knicks on March 22. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.1 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

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