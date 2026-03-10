FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Square Off Against Heat On March 10

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, March 10. Coulibaly's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Coulibaly had five points in his most recent appearance, a 138-118 loss to the Pelicans on March 8. Coulibaly is averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are giving up 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
