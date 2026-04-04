Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Take On Heat On April 4

In his last game on April 1, Coulibaly recorded 12 points in a 153-131 loss to the 76ers. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.2 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

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