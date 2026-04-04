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Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Take On Heat On April 4

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Miami Heat on Saturday, April 4. Coulibaly's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 1, Coulibaly recorded 12 points in a 153-131 loss to the 76ers. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.2 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

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