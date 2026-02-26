FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Play Hawks On Feb. 26

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Feb. 26. Coulibaly's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-98 loss to the Hawks on Feb. 24, Coulibaly totaled eight points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks. Coulibaly is averaging 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.0 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Washington WizardsRecent Washington Wizards Player News

View All Washington Wizards Player News