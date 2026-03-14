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Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Take On Celtics On March 14

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Boston Celtics on Saturday, March 14. Coulibaly's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Coulibaly put up 29 points and five assists in a 136-131 loss to the Magic. Coulibaly is averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are conceding 107.1 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

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