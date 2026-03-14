Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Take On Celtics On March 14

Last time out on March 12, Coulibaly put up 29 points and five assists in a 136-131 loss to the Magic. Coulibaly is averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are conceding 107.1 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

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