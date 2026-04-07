FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Play Bulls On April 7

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, April 7. Coulibaly's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 152-136 loss to the Heat on April 4, Coulibaly tallied 12 points, two steals and three blocks. Coulibaly is averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 121.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Washington WizardsRecent Washington Wizards Player News

View All Washington Wizards Player News