Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Play Bulls On April 7

In his last action, a 152-136 loss to the Heat on April 4, Coulibaly tallied 12 points, two steals and three blocks. Coulibaly is averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 121.6 points per game.

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