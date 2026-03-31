Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Play Trail Blazers On March 31
Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 31. Mathurin's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mathurin totaled 28 points and six rebounds in his last action, a 127-113 win over the Bucks on March 29. Mathurin is averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Trail Blazers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.