Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Play Trail Blazers On March 31

Mathurin totaled 28 points and six rebounds in his last action, a 127-113 win over the Bucks on March 29. Mathurin is averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

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