Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Face Spurs On March 16

In his last game on March 14, Mathurin recorded 24 points and six rebounds in a 118-109 loss to the Kings. Mathurin is averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.