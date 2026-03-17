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Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin

Los Angeles Clippers • #9 SG

Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Face Spurs On March 16

Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 16. Mathurin's points prop was 21.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Mathurin recorded 24 points and six rebounds in a 118-109 loss to the Kings. Mathurin is averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bennedict Mathurin

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