Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Play Mavericks On April 7

In his last appearance, a 138-109 win over the Kings on April 5, Mathurin had five points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Mathurin is averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are surrendering 119.4 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

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