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Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin

Los Angeles Clippers • #9 SG

Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Play Mavericks On April 7

Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, April 7. Mathurin's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 138-109 win over the Kings on April 5, Mathurin had five points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Mathurin is averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are surrendering 119.4 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bennedict Mathurin

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