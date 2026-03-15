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Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin

Los Angeles Clippers • #9 SG

Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Take On Kings On March 14

Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 14. Mathurin's points prop was 19.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 13, Mathurin put up 26 points and six rebounds in a 119-108 win over the Bulls. Mathurin is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bennedict Mathurin

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