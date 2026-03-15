Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Take On Kings On March 14

In his last game on March 13, Mathurin put up 26 points and six rebounds in a 119-108 win over the Bulls. Mathurin is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.