START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin

Los Angeles Clippers • #9 SG

Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 7

Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 7. Mathurin's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 6, Mathurin recorded eight points in a 116-112 loss to the Spurs. Mathurin is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 117.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Bennedict Mathurin

