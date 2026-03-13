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Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin

Los Angeles Clippers • #9 SG

Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Face Bulls On March 13

Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, March 13. Mathurin's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Mathurin totaled 22 points in his last appearance, a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves on March 11. Mathurin is averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bennedict Mathurin

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