Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Face Bulls On March 13

Mathurin totaled 22 points in his last appearance, a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves on March 11. Mathurin is averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.2 points per game.

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