Ben Saraf And Nets Take On Warriors On March 25

Last time out on March 23, Saraf put up 10 points and two steals in a 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers. Saraf is averaging 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.9 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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