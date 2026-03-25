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Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets

Ben Saraf

Brooklyn Nets • #77 SG

Ben Saraf And Nets Take On Warriors On March 25

Ben Saraf and the Brooklyn Nets play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 25. Saraf's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Saraf put up 10 points and two steals in a 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers. Saraf is averaging 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.9 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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