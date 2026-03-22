Ben Saraf And Nets Square Off Against Kings On March 22

Last time out on March 20, Saraf posted five points in a 93-92 loss to the Knicks. Saraf is averaging 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 121.0 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

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