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Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets

Ben Saraf

Brooklyn Nets • #77 SG

Ben Saraf And Nets Square Off Against Kings On March 22

Ben Saraf and the Brooklyn Nets play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 22. Saraf's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 20, Saraf posted five points in a 93-92 loss to the Knicks. Saraf is averaging 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 121.0 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Saraf

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