Ben Saraf And Nets Play Hawks On March 12

Last time out on March 10, Saraf posted 10 points and six assists in a 138-100 loss to the Pistons. Saraf is averaging 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.2 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.