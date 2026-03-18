Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Square Off Against Warriors On March 18

Scheierman totaled eight points in his last action, a 120-112 win over the Suns on March 16. Scheierman is averaging 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.4 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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