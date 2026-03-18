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Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics

Baylor Scheierman

Boston Celtics • #55 SG

Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Square Off Against Warriors On March 18

Baylor Scheierman and the Boston Celtics play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 18. Scheierman's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Scheierman totaled eight points in his last action, a 120-112 win over the Suns on March 16. Scheierman is averaging 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.4 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Baylor Scheierman

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