Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Take On Thunder On March 25

Last time out on March 22, Scheierman recorded five points in a 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves. Scheierman is averaging 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.5 points per contest.

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