Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Face Nuggets On Feb. 25
Baylor Scheierman and the Boston Celtics play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Scheierman's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Scheierman had 11 points and 11 rebounds in his last game, a 97-81 win over the Suns on Feb. 24. Scheierman is averaging 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 116.3 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.
