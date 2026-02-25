FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics

Baylor Scheierman

Boston Celtics • #55 SG

Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Face Nuggets On Feb. 25

Baylor Scheierman and the Boston Celtics play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Scheierman's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Scheierman had 11 points and 11 rebounds in his last game, a 97-81 win over the Suns on Feb. 24. Scheierman is averaging 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.3 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Baylor Scheierman

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News