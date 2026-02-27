Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Square Off Against Nets On Feb. 27

In his last action, a 103-84 loss to the Nuggets on Feb. 25, Scheierman totaled nine points. Scheierman is averaging 4.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 14th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.