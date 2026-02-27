FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics

Baylor Scheierman

Boston Celtics • #55 SG

Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Square Off Against Nets On Feb. 27

Baylor Scheierman and the Boston Celtics play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Feb. 27. Scheierman's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 103-84 loss to the Nuggets on Feb. 25, Scheierman totaled nine points. Scheierman is averaging 4.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 14th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Baylor Scheierman

