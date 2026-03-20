Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Take On Grizzlies On March 20

In his most recent action, a 120-99 win over the Warriors on March 18, Scheierman put up three points and eight rebounds. Scheierman is averaging 4.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 118.6 points per game.

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