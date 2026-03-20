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Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics

Baylor Scheierman

Boston Celtics • #55 SG

Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Take On Grizzlies On March 20

Baylor Scheierman and the Boston Celtics play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 20. Scheierman's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 120-99 win over the Warriors on March 18, Scheierman put up three points and eight rebounds. Scheierman is averaging 4.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 118.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Baylor Scheierman

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