Bam Adebayo And Heat Square Off Against Hornets In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 12, Adebayo recorded 25 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a 143-117 win over the Hawks. Adebayo averaged 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hornets are surrendering 111.2 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.