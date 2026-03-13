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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Warriors On March 13

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 13. Dosunmu's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 120-106 loss to the Lakers on March 10, Dosunmu had 13 points. Dosunmu is averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 114.2 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

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