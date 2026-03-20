Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Trail Blazers On March 20

Dosunmu had 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 147-111 win over the Jazz on March 18. Dosunmu is averaging 14.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are conceding 117.3 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

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