Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Trail Blazers On March 20
Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 20. Dosunmu's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Dosunmu had 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 147-111 win over the Jazz on March 18. Dosunmu is averaging 14.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Trail Blazers are conceding 117.3 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.