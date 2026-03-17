Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Play Suns On March 17

Last time out on March 15, Dosunmu posted 18 points in a 116-103 loss to the Thunder. Dosunmu is averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.3 points per contest.

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