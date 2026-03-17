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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Play Suns On March 17

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 17. Dosunmu's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 15, Dosunmu posted 18 points in a 116-103 loss to the Thunder. Dosunmu is averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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