FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Rockets On March 25

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 25. Dosunmu's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 22, Dosunmu recorded 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 102-92 win over the Celtics. Dosunmu is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are allowing 110.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News