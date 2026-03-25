Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Rockets On March 25

In his last game on March 22, Dosunmu recorded 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 102-92 win over the Celtics. Dosunmu is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are allowing 110.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.