Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Square Off Against Magic On March 7

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 7. Dosunmu's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 115-107 win over the Raptors on March 5, Dosunmu tallied 13 points and three steals. Dosunmu is averaging 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are surrendering 114.3 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

