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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Magic On April 8

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, April 8. Dosunmu's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7, Dosunmu tallied 24 points and three steals. Dosunmu is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

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