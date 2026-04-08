Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Magic On April 8

In his last action, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7, Dosunmu tallied 24 points and three steals. Dosunmu is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.2 points per contest.

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