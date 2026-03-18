Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Square Off Against Jazz On March 18

Dosunmu put up 19 points in his most recent game, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17. Dosunmu is averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are conceding 124.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.

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