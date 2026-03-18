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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Square Off Against Jazz On March 18

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 18. Dosunmu's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Dosunmu put up 19 points in his most recent game, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17. Dosunmu is averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are conceding 124.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

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