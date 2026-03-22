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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Celtics On March 22

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 22. Dosunmu's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 20, Dosunmu posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 108-104 loss to the Trail Blazers. Dosunmu is averaging 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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