Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Celtics On March 22

In his last game on March 20, Dosunmu posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 108-104 loss to the Trail Blazers. Dosunmu is averaging 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.0 points per game.

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