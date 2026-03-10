FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Play Timberwolves On March 10

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 10. Reaves' points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Reaves had 25 points, five assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 110-97 win over the Knicks on March 8. Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.5 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Austin Reaves

