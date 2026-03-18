Austin Reaves And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets On March 18
Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 18. Reaves' points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 100-92 win over the Rockets on March 16, Reaves totaled 15 points, five assists and four steals. Reaves is averaging 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 109.8 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.