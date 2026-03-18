Austin Reaves And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets On March 18

In his most recent game, a 100-92 win over the Rockets on March 16, Reaves totaled 15 points, five assists and four steals. Reaves is averaging 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.8 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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