Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Pistons On March 23

Reaves tallied 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last game, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21. Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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