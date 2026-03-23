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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Pistons On March 23

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 23. Reaves' points prop was 21.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Reaves tallied 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last game, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21. Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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