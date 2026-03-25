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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Square Off Against Pacers On March 25

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 25. Reaves' points prop was 23.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Reaves posted 24 points and five assists in a 113-110 loss to the Pistons. Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 120.5 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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