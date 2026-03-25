Austin Reaves And Lakers Square Off Against Pacers On March 25

In his last game on March 23, Reaves posted 24 points and five assists in a 113-110 loss to the Pistons. Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 120.5 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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