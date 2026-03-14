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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Nuggets On March 14

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 14. Reaves' points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, Reaves recorded 30 points and seven assists in a 142-130 win over the Bulls. Reaves is averaging 23.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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