Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Nuggets On March 14

In his last game on March 12, Reaves recorded 30 points and seven assists in a 142-130 win over the Bulls. Reaves is averaging 23.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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