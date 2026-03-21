Austin Reaves And Lakers Take On Magic On March 21

Reaves totaled 18 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 134-126 win over the Heat on March 19. Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.4 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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