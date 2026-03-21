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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Take On Magic On March 21

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 21. Reaves' points prop was 19.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Reaves totaled 18 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 134-126 win over the Heat on March 19. Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.4 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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