Austin Reaves And Lakers Play Knicks On March 8

In his last game on March 6, Reaves recorded 19 points and five assists in a 128-117 win over the Pacers. Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.