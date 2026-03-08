FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Play Knicks On March 8

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 8. Reaves' points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on March 6, Reaves recorded 19 points and five assists in a 128-117 win over the Pacers. Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News