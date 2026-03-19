Austin Reaves And Lakers Take On Heat On March 19

In his last game on March 18, Reaves put up 14 points and eight assists in a 124-116 win over the Rockets. Reaves is averaging 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.9 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

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