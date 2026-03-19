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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Take On Heat On March 19

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 19. Reaves' points prop was 21.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Reaves put up 14 points and eight assists in a 124-116 win over the Rockets. Reaves is averaging 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.9 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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