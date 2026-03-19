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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Wizards On March 19

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 19. Thompson's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 17, Thompson recorded six points and seven rebounds in a 130-117 win over the Wizards. Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 123.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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