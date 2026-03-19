Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Wizards On March 19

Last time out on March 17, Thompson recorded six points and seven rebounds in a 130-117 win over the Wizards. Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 123.8 points per contest.

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