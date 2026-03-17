Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Wizards On March 17

In his most recent game, a 119-108 loss to the Raptors on March 15, Thompson put up four points. Thompson is averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, giving up 123.7 points per contest.

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