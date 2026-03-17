Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Wizards On March 17
Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 17. Thompson's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 119-108 loss to the Raptors on March 15, Thompson put up four points. Thompson is averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, giving up 123.7 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.