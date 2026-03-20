Ausar Thompson And Pistons Take On Warriors On March 20

Thompson totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 117-95 win over the Wizards on March 19. Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.5 points per contest.

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