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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Take On Warriors On March 20

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 20. Thompson's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Thompson totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 117-95 win over the Wizards on March 19. Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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