Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Play Thunder On Feb. 25

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Thompson's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 114-103 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 23, Thompson totaled eight points. Thompson is averaging 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Ausar Thompson

