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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Take On Pelicans On March 26

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. Thompson's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Thompson tallied 18 points, five assists and four steals in his most recent game, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25. Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.2 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ausar Thompson

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