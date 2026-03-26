Ausar Thompson And Pistons Take On Pelicans On March 26

Thompson tallied 18 points, five assists and four steals in his most recent game, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25. Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.2 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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