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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Take On Lakers On March 23

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 23. Thompson's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 20, Thompson put up eight points, four assists and seven steals in a 115-101 win over the Warriors. Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ausar Thompson

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