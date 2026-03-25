Ausar Thompson And Pistons Take On Hawks On March 25

Thompson had six points in his last game, a 113-110 win over the Lakers on March 23. Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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