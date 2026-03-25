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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Take On Hawks On March 25

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, March 25. Thompson's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Thompson had six points in his last game, a 113-110 win over the Lakers on March 23. Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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