Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Take On Cavaliers On Feb. 27

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Feb. 27. Thompson's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Thompson tallied 11 points, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in his most recent action, a 124-116 win over the Thunder on Feb. 25. Thompson is averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Ausar Thompson

NBA

Detroit Pistons

