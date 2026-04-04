Ausar Thompson And Pistons Play 76ers On April 4

In his last game on April 2, Thompson posted seven points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and three blocks in a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves. Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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