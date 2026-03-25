Anthony Gill And Wizards Take On Jazz On March 25

Gill put up 18 points and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 145-113 loss to the Knicks on March 22. Gill is averaging 4.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 125.1 points per contest.

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