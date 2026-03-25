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Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill

Washington Wizards • #16 PF

Anthony Gill And Wizards Take On Jazz On March 25

Anthony Gill and the Washington Wizards play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 25. Gill's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Gill put up 18 points and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 145-113 loss to the Knicks on March 22. Gill is averaging 4.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 125.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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